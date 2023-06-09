Franklin Special School District is providing free meals Monday-Friday to people 18 years and younger through July 21.
The free summer meal program kicked off on May 30 and will run through July, but will not provide meals from July 3-7.
Breakfast will be served from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:15-12:45 p.m. in the Johnson Elementary School cafeteria, located at 815 Glass Lane in Franklin.
Children eat for free, while adults may also eat with their children for a cost of $2.25 for breakfast and $4 for lunch. No identification is required.
FFSD will also deliver meals throughout the city twice a day Monday through Friday, with the full route listed below:
Daniels Dr: 8:00/11:00
Mt. Hope St: 8:00/11:00
Magnolia Place Apts:
Madison Apts:
Whitney Apts:
Granville Apts:
