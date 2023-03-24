High school seniors across Williamson County are preparing to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas this May, with a full list of both public school and private school graduation ceremonies listed below.
May 14
- Battle Ground Academy 5 p.m. at BGA’s Cherry Sports Center
May 21
- Grace Christian Academy High School 4 p.m. at Grace Chapel's Sanctuary
May 25
- Centennial High School 7 p.m. at CHS football stadium
- Independence High School 7 p.m. at IHS football stadium
- Page High School 7 p.m. at PHS football stadium
- Vanguard Virtual High School 7 p.m. at Fourth Avenue Church of Christ
May 26
- Renaissance High School 5 p.m. at Fourth Avenue Church of Christ
- Fairview High School 7 p.m. at FHS football stadium
- Franklin High School 7 p.m. at FHS football stadium
- Nolensville High School 7 p.m. at NHS football stadium
- Summit High School 7 p.m. at SHS football stadium
May 27
- Ravenwood High School 10 a.m. at Belmont University’s Curb Center
- Brentwood High School 1 p.m. at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena
May 28
- Brentwood Academy 6 p.m. at Brentwood Baptist Church
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.