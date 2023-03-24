RHS Graduation 05-22-19.jpg

Ravenwood High School class of 2022.

 Courtesy of Williamson County Schools

High school seniors across Williamson County are preparing to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas this May, with a full list of both public school and private school graduation ceremonies listed below.

May 14

  • Battle Ground Academy 5 p.m. at BGA’s Cherry Sports Center

May 21

  • Grace Christian Academy High School 4 p.m. at Grace Chapel's Sanctuary

May 25 

  • Centennial High School 7 p.m. at CHS football stadium
  • Independence High School 7 p.m. at IHS football stadium
  • Page High School 7 p.m. at PHS football stadium
  • Vanguard Virtual High School 7 p.m. at Fourth Avenue Church of Christ

May 26

  • Renaissance High School 5 p.m. at Fourth Avenue Church of Christ
  • Fairview High School 7 p.m. at FHS football stadium
  • Franklin High School 7 p.m. at FHS football stadium
  • Nolensville High School 7 p.m. at NHS football stadium
  • Summit High School 7 p.m. at SHS football stadium

May 27 

  • Ravenwood High School 10 a.m. at Belmont University’s Curb Center
  • Brentwood High School 1 p.m. at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena

May 28 

  • Brentwood Academy 6 p.m. at Brentwood Baptist Church