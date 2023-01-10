Hillsboro High School has been named as one of 300 finalist schools across the nation for the Samsung Solve For Tomorrow competition aimed at promoting STEM education.
According to a news release, technology company Samsung hosts the annual competition for 6-12 grade public school students in which students are "asked to consider how science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) can be used to create change in their communities."
With the help of their teachers, students can apply to the contest and compete to win up to $100,000 in prizes for their school, plus the opportunity to work with Samsung employees to develop their prototypes.
By being named a finalist, Hillsboro High will receive a $2,500 prize package which includes Samsung products and classroom resources to complete their activity plan submission.
The school will then submit their project for consideration, and Samsung will recognize one winning school from each state with a $12,000 prize package including Samsung products and classroom resources, plus the opportunity to work with a Samsung employee mentor.
From those 50 state winners, one school will be awarded with the Sustainability Innovation Award, showing consideration for environmental impact, which includes a $50,000 environmental sustainability prize package.
10 schools will then be named national finalists and if chosen will receive a $50,000 prize package including Samsung products and classroom resources. National finalists are eligible to win an additional $10,000 in technology for the Community Choice Award through social media voting and the Samsung Employee Choice Award.
Samsung will also name three schools as national winners, who will be chosen to receive a $100,000 prize package.
