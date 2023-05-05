Independence High School will offer a PSAT Prep Camp this summer for rising WCS 10th and 11th grade honors students.
According to a Williamson County Schools InFocus news release, the IHS PSAT Prep Camp will take place July 18-21 from 9 a.m.-noon where students will learn about the new three-part PSAT adaptive test, get testing tricks from English and math teachers, practice test questions and form school-based study groups.
Admission is $80 and includes the newly released PSAT prep book, a guide to online practice materials, practice tests, 12 hours of PSAT instruction, and of course, snacks.
Interested students can register using register using SchoolCash Online, and questions cans be sent to IHS teacher Deborah Bohn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.