Students in Williamson County piled off of buses at their schools Friday morning for the first day of a new school year.
Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden waved at bus drivers and greeted students at Independence High School in Thompson's Station.
"There's something special about the first day of school," Golden said. "It was great to see the students this morning as they were gathering – a lot of screams and shouts and they were running to each other and hugging. Some of those students hadn't seen each other over the summer."
Golden said he sent an email out early in the morning detailing how he had trouble sleeping Thursday night in anticipation of the first day.
"I have gotten many responses from so many teachers," Golden said. "One teacher actually responded and said 'We're having a hard time sleeping because we know our work is important.' And that's the way we all feel."
Golden said they always want to improve their instruction and want to help teachers work together and communicate to learn from one another.
"We know that instructionally we need to continue to grow," Golden said. "We're usually around the top statewide and that takes constant effort. There's a real sense of teamwork and collaboration among our teachers."
The superintendent said that supporting teachers is important to their new strategic plan and recognized the expense to live in the area and increasing land values.
Golden said they still have some open positions across the system, but they have hired about 400 new teachers this year. He added that the turnover last year was less than previous years, and that special education, world language, math and science are some of the more challenging spots to fill.
Golden noted some of the other plans for the school year, including improving their arts programs and focusing on the ACT, adding that the school board went over the new strategic plan with the community last Spring.
"What we know is when you have good professional people and you have the tools in place, if you focus on something you're going to achieve it," he said.
This year Golden said the school system reemphasized their focus on safety. Earlier in the week ahead of the start of school, WCS held a press conference to talk about safety measures across the district. The subject is top of mind after the March 27 Covenant School shooting in Green Hills.
"We know that we always have to be constantly, constantly, thinking about student safety and finding ways to improve," Golden said on Friday morning as students walked to their first classes of the year. "Access control is a big issue, making sure we maintain those good relationships with our SROs and with all the law enforcement folks."
He also said it's important for the schools to communicate with parents.
"Let them know what we see most often in our schools so that our parents know what to look for and know how to take care of their children, at least based a little bit on what we experience here during the school day," Golden said.
For the first day, parents he spoke to were excited for their kids to be back. He told the story about one parent who realized it was his son's last first day since he was a high school senior, so he said he was going to try to sneak a picture of his son for that final first day. But, it's not just parents the superintendent said.
"I can tell the students are excited," Golden said. "It's going to be a great year."
