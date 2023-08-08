Students entered Bellevue’s new James Lawson High School for the first day of classes on Aug. 8. The school was officially launched in July with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The $124-million, 307,000-square-foot school replaces Hillwood High School and is named after civil rights leader Rev. James Lawson who participated in nonviolent protests against segregation in Nashville and throughout the American South in the 1960s.
“We will be forever grateful to Rev. Lawson for the courage, leadership, resilience, dignity, and passion for social justice that he displayed over and over and over again,” Metro Nashville Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said.
The state-of-the-art campus can accommodate up to 1,600 students and has more than 150 teachers and staff members.
“There’s been a lot of planning, but we didn’t want to do it all because we want that student group to have a large say,” Principal Dr. Stephen Sheaffer said of forging the school’s identity.
The school features multiple visual art and music rooms, a 500-seat auditorium, 1,600-seat gymnasium, as well as soccer, football and baseball fields.
The campus also includes outdoor courtyards and utilizes a geothermal heating and cooling system, a 75-kilowatt solar array on top of the school, and a partial green roof.
Students have the ability to learn more hands-on, technical skills in various fields, including a culinary arts kitchen and medical classrooms and labs featuring a life-size ambulance patient compartment and multiple life-like medical mannequins of both humans and a dog.
“We’ve been looking forward to it, hoping our daughter would get in sooner, but with Covid and everything, it got delayed, but I’m just happy that she gets at least one year here,” Bellevue resident and parent Danny Spence told The News. “It’s great for the kids to get this experience.”
