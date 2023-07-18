Pearre Creek Elementary Assistant Principal Jennifer Schwartz has been promoted to principal at Trinity Elementary School.
According to a WCS news release, Schwartz replaces Dr. Lauren Bauer who has accepted a position outside the district.
“Ms. Schwartz is a dynamic leader who has high expectations for her students and staff,” Superintendent Jason Golden said. “She is committed to helping others learn and grow whether they are elementary children or other education professionals.”
Schwartz began teaching in 1992, and, in 2008, she joined WCS where she taught at Heritage Elementary and was a math coach at College Grove before being named assistant principal at Pearre Creek in 2019.
“I will always cherish the experiences and relationships gained from my time at Pearre Creek,” Schwartz said. “I am humbled and excited for this new opportunity and look forward to working closely with the Trinity staff, students and families. It’s a privilege to join such a special and amazing school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.