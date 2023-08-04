Williamson County students returned to school on Friday and law enforcement officials throughout the County are reminding drivers to exercise patience and caution during their morning and afternoon commutes.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office provides campus security to all Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District schools with deputies assigned as school resource officers, as well as civilian employees who work as crossing guards who will be most visible to motorists.
In addition to WCSO deputies at schools, police departments will be conducting traffic enforcement around schools and school bus routes to ensure safety for students.
In Tennessee, it's illegal to pass a school bus that is loading or unloading passengers, and a driver found in violation of the law could be fined up to $1,000.
In addition to watching for illegal passing of school buses, law enforcement will also be focusing on speed limit enforcement and the state's hands-free law.
“Franklin Police Officers will be closely monitoring bus routes and citing drivers who disregard the flashing red lights and stop signs on school buses,” the FPD said in a news release.
“Motorists should anticipate slower than usual traffic in and around school zones. To avoid being late to your destination, drivers should plan to leave earlier than usual. Parents are encouraged to talk with their children about safely crossing the street and walking through parking lots.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.