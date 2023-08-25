Four parents are suing Williamson County Schools over the presence of several books in school libraries that they call “obscene materials.”
The suit was filed in Williamson County Chancery Court and names Williamson County parent Aundrea Gomes, as well as three unidentified “Jane Does" as plaintiffs.
The lawsuit alleges that the Williamson County Schools “failed to adopt procedures to develop school library collections or to review those collections periodically,” and argues that the board “should have removed” several books from throughout school district library collections.
The suit specifically alleges a violation of the Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022.
In June, the WCS board voted not to remove several books which had become the target of citizen complaints calling the books obscene and not appropriate for students to have access to in school libraries.
Those books include The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Where the Crawdads Sing, Speak, The Field Guide to the North American Teenager, and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, all of which are named in court documents.
“The library collections contain obscene materials that depict, and in many cases encourage, promiscuous sexual behavior, deviant sexual behavior, rape, abortion, contraception, drug use, and drunkenness,” the suit alleges. “These materials create pornographic visual images wholly inappropriate for middle school students, high school students, or students of any age or level of maturity.”
The lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of the parents by Brentwood attorney and District 61 State Rep. Gino Bulso, also lists and quotes passages from several other titles, including What Girls Are Made Of, Leah on the Offbeat, Sold, Tricks, Lucky, Yolo, and Deogratias.
