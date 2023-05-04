Legacy Middle School teacher Allison McSwain has been recognized for her "excellence in Holocaust education."
According to a Williamson County Schools InFocus news release, on May 1, McSwain was presented with the Belz-Lipman Award by the Tennessee Holocaust Commission.
"This award celebrates those teachers who go above and beyond," Tennessee Holocaust Commission Education Coordinator Ken Gluck said. "We're proud of the work Ms. McSwain has done with her students, and we're thrilled to name her as one of this year's honorees."
As part of the award, McSwain, who teaches eighth grade English language arts, will receive a $1,500 scholarship that can be used to develop new curriculum, attend training sessions, and purchase resources to further engage students in the study of the Holocaust.
She will also be recognized later this year at the state capitol as part of the Holocaust Commission’s Annual Day of Remembrance Holocaust Commemoration.
"I pour out my heart to teach this part of history to my students," McSwain said. "Eventually, the survivors will no longer be around. I really feel it's important that students can take the stories of the victims and survivors and pass it along to future generations so that we always remember."
