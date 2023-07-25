Lipscomb University recently announced that Dr. Lynette Austin as been appointed dean of its newly formed College of Health Sciences.
Austin, who is set to begin her role as dean on Dec. 15, is chair of the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at Abilene Christian University (ACU), a role she has had for over seven years. She is also a licensed speech language pathologist.
“Dr. Austin is a proven leader who brings experience at the undergraduate and graduate levels as well as two decades of clinical practice to this role that positions her well to further the vision and goals of Lipscomb University and make her the ideal founding dean to establish and lead this new college,” Lipscomb President Candice McQueen said in a news release.
While at ACU, Austin helped create and lead the school's largest graduate program, launched a bilingual emphasis track within the graduate program, and developed clinical partnerships locally and internationally. She has also been published in a number of scholarly publications, including Cambridge University Press.
In addition to her work in higher education, Austin was a clinical provider for more than 20 years, including operating two private practices.
“Lipscomb has strong health science programs that have produced highly trained professionals for decades,” said Austin. “I look forward to building strategically on this foundation as we develop new opportunities and experiences for students as well as continuing to discover innovative solutions and programming to serve the community.”
Earlier this year, the university announced the launch of the Lipscomb University Health Sciences Center (LUHSC). The LUHSC will serve as a hub that encompasses academic programs, research initiatives and community engagements and partnerships to address workforce needs and to better serve Nashville's robust health care industry.
The launch of the center included a reorganization of the existing College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences and its colleges and departments into two stand-alone entities — the existing College of Pharmacy and a newly formed College of Health Sciences, allowing for more focused programming and resources.
The College of Health Sciences includes the School of Nursing; School of Physician Assistant Studies; the Master of Science in Cardiovascular Perfusion program; the Department of Nutrition, which offers undergraduate degrees in dietetics and food systems management, and a Master of Science in Nutrition/Dietetic Internship; and Department of Kinesiology, which offers undergraduate degrees in exercise science, fitness and sport studies, health and physical education, and sport management along with a Master of Science in Exercise and Human Performance.
