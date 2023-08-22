Lipscomb University's department of fashion and design will host a special exhibition this fall that will give people a chance at viewing outfits featured in Dolly Parton's new book in person.
“Dolly Parton and the Makers: My Life in Rhinestones” will take place from Oct. 31 through Dec. 9 in the John C. Hutcheson Gallery in the university’s Beaman Library. The exhibition will feature 25 of Parton's fashions from throughout her career and will highlight the makers behind the looks.
The exhibition will be the first physical interpretation of Parton’s new fashion-focused book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, which is set for release on Oct. 17th.
“We are thrilled to partner with Dolly Parton and those behind her iconic fashion to offer the community this exciting opportunity to have an up-close look at some of her favorite outfits and to learn more about these treasured looks,” Lipscomb University President Candice McQueen said in a news release.
“This unique fashion exhibition will also provide tremendous learning opportunities for our students as they discover more about the creative process and techniques and interact with the makers who have developed these fashions.”
The exhibit will be curated by Parton’s archivist Rebecca Seaver, who also curated Behind The Seams. Parton’s former head seamstress, Iisha Lemming, will also serve as artist-in-residence for the Lipscomb department of fashion and design in the fall to assist in the development and execution of the exhibit.
“Iisha and Rebecca Seaver have put together this display celebrating the makers of these clothes and 25 of my favorite looks celebrating the people who make it all happen," Parton said.
Tickets for the fashion exhibition are $25 per person for a 45-minute tour. The tickets are limited and are for timed entry. All tickets must be purchased online in advance. Tickets go on sale Sept. 1. The exhibit hours will be Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find ticket information and more details here.
