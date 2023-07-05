Lipscomb University’s Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program has received a $1.65 million grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration to fund a Healthcare Professionals Certificate Training (HPCT) program focused on substance abuse.
The grant includes tuition for 50 students to receive a certificate in substance use disorder treatment, in an effort to boost the behavioral health care workforce, according to a press release.
The curriculum is designed for physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses and social workers practicing at federally qualified health centers and will focus on co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders in underserved communities. The first cohort of 10 practitioners will begin the program in January 2024
“Through this grant we will equip professionals with the tools they need to make an impact in this critical area of mental health care,” said DeAndrea N. Witherspoon Nash, director of Lipscomb’s Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program.
“I am thankful that through this grant we will increase the number of mental health and health care practitioners providing mental health support as well as substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery service. This is an important way we can serve the Nashville community and make a positive impact on the lives of those who need these services the most.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.