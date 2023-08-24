Lipscomb University has announced its largest class of freshmen in school history, with more than 700 first-time students.
In addition, and according to a release, the university has recorded its best freshman-to-sophomore retention rate ever as part of an enrollment of more 4,800 students.
Included in this year’s enrollment growth is the launch of Lipscomb’s new Doctorate of Philosophy in Leadership and Policy Studies, which begins this month with a cohort of almost 20 students.
The numbers come as the university one year ago launched Lipscomb Impact 360. Among the highlights of the accomplishments since then have been the establishing the Office of Research and Grants, the launching of the Center for Vocational Discovery, the opening Bison One Stop, the creation of the Lipscomb University Health Sciences Center and the start of the Next Generation Faculty Program.
“We are particularly excited about welcoming another record number of freshmen this fall,” Lipscomb President Candice McQueen said in the release. “Our Christ-centered mission paired with our top-tier academic programs resonate with students across the country. Students know this is a place they will thrive.”
Lipscomb University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.