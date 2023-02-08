Aidan Miller, a student at Lipscomb University and founder of Kwizera Coffee, has won the regional Global Student Entrepreneur Awards competition hosted by the Nashville chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO).
According to a release, Miller received a $3,500 cash prize and advanced to represent the region at the National GSEA Competition on Jan. 31.
Kwizera Coffee sells coffee from Rwanda via mobile coffee carts that can be rented for offices or events. Proceeds benefit the KULA Project, which works with coffee farmers across Rwanda and runs a 15-month business fellowship program that provides industry training on business investment and life and leadership skills.
“I am beyond grateful for this amazing opportunity to participate in this competition and to be recognized for my hard work and dedication,” Miller said in the release.
The other five student competitors were as follows:
• Anna Belle Skidmore (Runner-up and last year’s regional winner), Lipscomb student and founder of Granola’d
• Lily Corley (tied for 3rd place), Lipscomb student and founder of Bespoke Expressions
• Rishabh Praveen Saran (tied for 3rd place), Vanderbilt student and founder of EZread
• Baxter Brown, Belmont student and founder of Muze
• Nicholas John Regas, Lipscomb student and founder of Enerza
Founded in 1994, EO Nashville bills itself as the largest chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization in America and the third largest in the world. The chapter comprises over 320 members whose companies average $11 million in annual sales and employ an average of 47 employees, for a total of $3.6 billion in annual sales and more than 19,000 employees chapter-wide.
EO Nashville membership is reserved for owners of businesses that generate at least $1 million annually. The chapter also offers a Catalyst program for companies with less than $1 million in revenue.
