Officials from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced this year's semifinalists for the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship program on Wednesday.

Several local students were chosen from the pool of over 1.3 million applicants for the list of more than 16,000 semifinalists, which represents less than one percent of the senior class across the nation. 

The students will be in the competition for the 7,140 National Merit Scholarships given out in the spring that will total nearly 28-million in awarded scholarship money. 

To become a finalist for the award, students and their schools must submit a detailed scholarship application that includes information about the semifinalist's academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

The student must also be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2024 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July. 

BRENTWOOD:

BRENTWOOD ACADEMY

000 Thompson, Luke P.

451 Wells, Noah A.

BRENTWOOD H. S.

999 Challa, Rishika

999 Clevenger, Lucas R.

628 Croney, Amelia K.

000 Crouch, Garrett T.

000 Dawson, Michael R.

999 Dong, Jacob

999 Froehler, Elise C.

303 Haws, Luke C.

000 Jaser, Adam

999 Koyama, Taiga

162 Landman, Charlotte A.

999 Lee, Clara B.

550 Martin, Linden T.

302 Mize, Katherine E.

450 Nayagadurai, Arjun B.

600 Park, So Young

454 Paul, Trishita

712 Rice, Ava M.

999 Sidiqyar, Ali

999 Spillane, Brodie D.

303 Veazey, Davis G.

450 Walch, Robert H.

743 Walter, Grace E.

999 Wheeler, Brooks W.

RAVENWOOD H. S.

300 Bae, Minjae

999 Beck, John S.

000 Chen, Christina J.

200 Coggin, John M.

000 Desai, Aarush

000 Fiechtl, Patrick C.

000 Gardzina, Jackson C.

160 Helou, Grace E.

000 Kale, Yuti P.

455 Kumar, Aayush A.

560 MacGurn, Margaret J.

999 McAtee, Sophie M.

450 Meyer, Jack C.

161 Mukerji, Naman N.

999 Mukku, Sneha

000 Nanda, Riya

000 Neema, Tanmay

000 Qi, Christina

455 Rao, Malvika S.

628 Ravilla, Saisarath

999 Schaefer, Madeline A.

000 Walker, Camden J.

628 Walker, Molly J.

000 Wang, Sophia S.

000 Yesare, Ria R.

FRANKLIN:

CENTENNIAL H. S.

450 Tapperson, Tyler A.

FRANKLIN H. S.

522 Bowles, Jason H.

161 Brekke, Sylvia R.

999 Bridges, Caden W.

467 Campbell, Caden R.

791 Clemmons, Coleman A.

999 Davis, Christopher C.

467 Ekimogloy, Vasilios J.

185 Horne, Jade C.

467 Jordan, Wesley E.

000 Kabagambe, Abigail A.

843 McDonald, Jackson S.

522 Whitfield, Hannah E.

467 Zink, Jonathan D.

FRED J. PAGE H. S.

000 Ingmire, Evan W.

000 Peck, Mary F.

000 Pontow, Daniel D.

000 Varanasi, Aarnav Mrida

NASHVILLE:

MONTGOMERY BELL ACADEMY

000 Bottorff, John D.

204 Dennis, Thomas R.

000 Hardy, William B.

000 Keller, Luke S.

000 Lockamy, Jack H.

000 Looney, Conner W.

999 Turner, Cyril W.

553 Uden, James W.

CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN ACADEMY

451 Altman, Luke

467 Jackson, Lukas

454 Walker, Abigail

FRANKLIN ROAD ACADEMY

454 Bonde, Bailey C.

HARPETH HALL SCHOOL

628 Bell, Madeline

000 Chung, Madison

000 Cigarran, Davern

000 DiMaria, Natalie

000 Miller, Julia P.

HOMESCHOOL

000 Cheng, Isaac W.

000 Kirby, Michael L.

HUME - FOGG ACADEMIC H. S.

742 Assink, Isaac

999 Contos, Jacob

000 Ostroski, Nicholas

302 Reynolds, Jack

450 Reynolds, Tyler

000 Rhee, John

303 Sadlow, Laila

947 Scott, Rachel

450 Zhang, Jerry

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

ACADEMIC MAGNET FOR HEALTH

SCIENCES AND ENGINEERING

000 Halevi, Nathaniel

000 Polborn, Tigran

454 Schaaf, Justus

NASHVILLE SCHOOL OF THE ARTS

520 Kelly, Deidra M.

JOHN OVERTON

COMPREHENSIVE H. S.

000 Guo, Vincent

FATHER RYAN H. S.

000 Jaeger, Evan

999 Adler, Elizabeth W.

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL

000 Gauthier, Cleo M.

628 Law, Emily

185 Mallal, Natalie F.

162 Spiller, Isaac E.

160 Vaughn, Katherine E.

450 Womer, Kailyn Y.

VALOR COLLEGE PREP

160 Harris, Adam G.

000 Warren, Abigail K.

NOLENSVILLE:

NOLENSVILLE H. S.

000 Brejeon, Albin

470 High, Wilson C.

450 Job, Stephen

999 Mullenix, Annabelle S.

999 Tadrous, Michael

455 Wallace, Meghan E.

SPRING HILL:

SUMMIT H. S.

161 Stinson, Jackson T.

204 Wittekind, Mark A.

THOMPSON'S STATION:

INDEPENDENCE H. S.

999 Chatterton, Andrew M.

455 Onusaitis, Carmen E.

200 Ragan, Weston B.

999 Rao, Kiran M.

455 Sower, Elijah C.

870 Whitlow, Patrick S.