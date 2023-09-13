Officials from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced this year's semifinalists for the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship program on Wednesday.
Several local students were chosen from the pool of over 1.3 million applicants for the list of more than 16,000 semifinalists, which represents less than one percent of the senior class across the nation.
The students will be in the competition for the 7,140 National Merit Scholarships given out in the spring that will total nearly 28-million in awarded scholarship money.
To become a finalist for the award, students and their schools must submit a detailed scholarship application that includes information about the semifinalist's academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.
The student must also be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
National Merit Scholarship winners of 2024 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.
BRENTWOOD:
BRENTWOOD ACADEMY
000 Thompson, Luke P.
451 Wells, Noah A.
BRENTWOOD H. S.
999 Challa, Rishika
999 Clevenger, Lucas R.
628 Croney, Amelia K.
000 Crouch, Garrett T.
000 Dawson, Michael R.
999 Dong, Jacob
999 Froehler, Elise C.
303 Haws, Luke C.
000 Jaser, Adam
999 Koyama, Taiga
162 Landman, Charlotte A.
999 Lee, Clara B.
550 Martin, Linden T.
302 Mize, Katherine E.
450 Nayagadurai, Arjun B.
600 Park, So Young
454 Paul, Trishita
712 Rice, Ava M.
999 Sidiqyar, Ali
999 Spillane, Brodie D.
303 Veazey, Davis G.
450 Walch, Robert H.
743 Walter, Grace E.
999 Wheeler, Brooks W.
RAVENWOOD H. S.
300 Bae, Minjae
999 Beck, John S.
000 Chen, Christina J.
200 Coggin, John M.
000 Desai, Aarush
000 Fiechtl, Patrick C.
000 Gardzina, Jackson C.
160 Helou, Grace E.
000 Kale, Yuti P.
455 Kumar, Aayush A.
560 MacGurn, Margaret J.
999 McAtee, Sophie M.
450 Meyer, Jack C.
161 Mukerji, Naman N.
999 Mukku, Sneha
000 Nanda, Riya
000 Neema, Tanmay
000 Qi, Christina
455 Rao, Malvika S.
628 Ravilla, Saisarath
999 Schaefer, Madeline A.
000 Walker, Camden J.
628 Walker, Molly J.
000 Wang, Sophia S.
000 Yesare, Ria R.
FRANKLIN:
CENTENNIAL H. S.
450 Tapperson, Tyler A.
FRANKLIN H. S.
522 Bowles, Jason H.
161 Brekke, Sylvia R.
999 Bridges, Caden W.
467 Campbell, Caden R.
791 Clemmons, Coleman A.
999 Davis, Christopher C.
467 Ekimogloy, Vasilios J.
185 Horne, Jade C.
467 Jordan, Wesley E.
000 Kabagambe, Abigail A.
843 McDonald, Jackson S.
522 Whitfield, Hannah E.
467 Zink, Jonathan D.
FRED J. PAGE H. S.
000 Ingmire, Evan W.
000 Peck, Mary F.
000 Pontow, Daniel D.
000 Varanasi, Aarnav Mrida
NASHVILLE:
MONTGOMERY BELL ACADEMY
000 Bottorff, John D.
204 Dennis, Thomas R.
000 Hardy, William B.
000 Keller, Luke S.
000 Lockamy, Jack H.
000 Looney, Conner W.
999 Turner, Cyril W.
553 Uden, James W.
CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN ACADEMY
451 Altman, Luke
467 Jackson, Lukas
454 Walker, Abigail
FRANKLIN ROAD ACADEMY
454 Bonde, Bailey C.
HARPETH HALL SCHOOL
628 Bell, Madeline
000 Chung, Madison
000 Cigarran, Davern
000 DiMaria, Natalie
000 Miller, Julia P.
HOMESCHOOL
000 Cheng, Isaac W.
000 Kirby, Michael L.
HUME - FOGG ACADEMIC H. S.
742 Assink, Isaac
999 Contos, Jacob
000 Ostroski, Nicholas
302 Reynolds, Jack
450 Reynolds, Tyler
000 Rhee, John
303 Sadlow, Laila
947 Scott, Rachel
450 Zhang, Jerry
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.
ACADEMIC MAGNET FOR HEALTH
SCIENCES AND ENGINEERING
000 Halevi, Nathaniel
000 Polborn, Tigran
454 Schaaf, Justus
NASHVILLE SCHOOL OF THE ARTS
520 Kelly, Deidra M.
JOHN OVERTON
COMPREHENSIVE H. S.
000 Guo, Vincent
FATHER RYAN H. S.
000 Jaeger, Evan
999 Adler, Elizabeth W.
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL
000 Gauthier, Cleo M.
628 Law, Emily
185 Mallal, Natalie F.
162 Spiller, Isaac E.
160 Vaughn, Katherine E.
450 Womer, Kailyn Y.
VALOR COLLEGE PREP
160 Harris, Adam G.
000 Warren, Abigail K.
NOLENSVILLE:
NOLENSVILLE H. S.
000 Brejeon, Albin
470 High, Wilson C.
450 Job, Stephen
999 Mullenix, Annabelle S.
999 Tadrous, Michael
455 Wallace, Meghan E.
SPRING HILL:
SUMMIT H. S.
161 Stinson, Jackson T.
204 Wittekind, Mark A.
THOMPSON'S STATION:
INDEPENDENCE H. S.
999 Chatterton, Andrew M.
455 Onusaitis, Carmen E.
200 Ragan, Weston B.
999 Rao, Kiran M.
455 Sower, Elijah C.
870 Whitlow, Patrick S.
