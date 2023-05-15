Several local universities held commencement ceremonies over the past two weeks to honor their 2023 spring graduating classes.
Belmont held a ceremony for graduate students on Friday, May 5, followed by a pair of commencements for undergraduate students on Saturday, May 6, both of which were held in the Curb Event Center.
In total, 1,511 students were recognized, including 1,069 bachelor’s candidates and 442 master’s and doctoral candidates. Belmont President Dr. Greg Jones also handed out a pair of special honorary Doctor of University during the events to individuals who have "greatly impacted both Belmont and the Nashville community."
On Friday evening, Board of Trustee members Joe and Anne Russell were honored. The Russells both gave a $4 million endowment in 2016 to support the University’s Bell Tower Scholars program, which has provided hundreds of Metro Nashville Public School graduates access to a Belmont education.
On Saturday afternoon, legendary gospel singer CeCe Winans was honored. Winans is a Belmont parent, a former Board of Trustee member, and is beginning a residency at The Fisher Center through the fall semester. As part of her residency, she will host seminars, speak in chapel and perform a stop on her “Believe For It” tour in September.
Lipscomb University also held both its graduate and undergraduate ceremonies on Saturday, May 6, each of which took place in Allen Arena.
Nearly 1,000 students were honored in total, including the university's first-ever graduates in the Master of Science in cardiovascular perfusion program. Lipscomb also held its inaugural First Generation Pinning Ceremonies, honoring May and December students who were the first in their families to graduate college.
Tennessee State University held a ceremony for more than 200 graduate students on Friday, May 5 in the Howard C. Gentry Complex, while over 600 undergraduate students were honored at a commencement on Saturday, May 6 in Hale Stadium.
On Friday, United States Congressman Bennie G. Thompson, who man who led the congressional investigation into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, led the ceremony. TSU President Glenda Glover conferred the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters on Rep. Thompson.
On Saturday, iconic talk show host, media mogul, and TSU alum Oprah Winfrey spoke to the collection of graduating students. The former Nashville resident spoke of her time at News Channel 5, where she was the station's first Black female TV anchor, as well as the story of how she came back to earn her final credit for graduation in 1986.
On Friday, May 12, Vanderbilt moved its undergraduate commencement ceremony indoors to Bridgestone Arena where an estimated 15,000 guests gathered due to inclement weather.
The university's graduate and professional schools honorees celebrated at other ceremonies around campus. In total, approximately 4,498 students graduated from Vanderbilt during the 2022–23 academic year, including approximately 2,689 people receiving graduate and professional degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.