Montgomery Bell Academy senior Middleton Henry was named the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge in Tennessee’s Fifth District by former Rep. Jim Cooper.
Henry’s app, Nashville Newbie, provides resources for people moving to Nashville to help them acclimate to the community.
”The population of Nashville is just over 700,000 and is expanding at 110 people per day," Henry said in a news release. "When moving to a new location it can be difficult to adjust, so this app is meant to resolve this problem. My brother has just recently changed states for college, so I was able to hear firsthand about the different challenges that people face.”
The app helps users find places such as parks, entertainment venues, and historic spots for leisure as well as locations for medical care, groceries, schools, voting precincts, and more. It also consistently updates current event listings.
The Congressional App Challenge is a competition for students to design and code an app, while the congressional representative of each district selects one winner from their district.
In April, Henry joined other honorees who were invited to Washington, D.C., to present and showcase their winning apps at the U.S. Capitol and also hear from guest speakers in the computer science field.
This fall, Henry will continue to pursue his interest of app building through a double major in computer science and communications at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.