Montgomery Bell Academy has named Colin Dunnigan as director of college counseling.
The hiring comes as the all-boys private school recently named Dr. William Daughtrey as director of schools (read here).
According to a release, Dunnigan most recently served as director of college counseling and associate head of upper school at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Ridgeland, Miss.
Prior to his time at St. Andrew’s, Dunnigan held leadership roles in college counseling, development and administration, at schools in Virginia and Ohio.
Dunnigan is a graduate of Austin College in Texas (B.A. degree) and Western Carolina University (M.A. degree).
“When I visited the [MBA] campus in February," Dunnigan said in the release, “I could sense the unique community bonds among the boys and the faculty, the pride in being a place where expectations are high in every endeavor, and where boys prepare themselves for success in leading colleges and universities throughout the nation and beyond.”
