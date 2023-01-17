More than 20 students from seven Metro Nashville Public Schools were recognized in the 15th annual Middle Tennessee Regional Student Art Exhibition which was on display at The Parthenon.
The show was presented by the Tennessee Art Education Association and The Parthenon and closed Jan. 6, with three students named “Best of” winners who will have their work exhibited at the Tennessee Arts Academy at Belmont University this summer.
Those three students include:
Best of High School winner Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School senior Donya Sarafian
Best of Painting winner Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School senior John Montague
Best of Digital winner Nashville School of the Arts senior Sheala Smartt
“We are incredibly proud of the art students whose artwork was selected for this special exhibit,” MNPS Visual and Performing Arts Director Jeff Smith said in a news release. “Their art teachers also deserve our praise for supporting a culture of high expectations and academic excellence in the arts. I am excited to see the ‘best of’ work again this summer.”
Other student artists include:
Apollo Middle School
Eighth graders Remus Adams (1st place, mixed media); Meshayla McNeill (3rd place, mixed media); and Daniella Berrios (honorable mention, mixed media.)
Cane Ridge High School
Senior Fiorella Barrientos (honorable mention, digital.)
Hillsboro High School
Sophomore Serenity Safeeullah (2nd place, drawing); junior Ava Thorsen (3rd place, mixed media); senior Dia Abdullah (honorable mention, photography.)
Hillwood High School
Macio Picket, grade 11: 2nd place, Mixed Media
Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School
Juniors SJ Clayton (1st place, painting); Clara Mathes (3rd place, painting); and sophomore Amanda Palo (1st place, printmaking.)
Nashville School of the Arts
Junior Fox Nelson (1st place, sculpture); freshman Sarah Thompson (1st place, mixed media); senior Cora Williams (honorable mention, sculpture); junior Mason Friddell (honorable mention, mixed media.)
Oliver Middle School
Sixth graders Summer Jackson (2nd place, mixed media); Rozhwan Fakhraddin (2nd place, painting); Aaliyah Huddleston (honorable mention, painting); seventh grader Grace Grimes, (honorable mention, painting.)
