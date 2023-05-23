On May 16, Mayor John Cooper, Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle, State Sen. Heidi Campbell, and State Rep. Caleb Hemmer were joined by school, government and community officials at Hillsboro High School for the unveiling of a historic marker and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The historical marker, which stands in front of Hillsboro, was recommended to the Nashville Historical Commission by Metro Councilman Russ Pulley, who represents District 25 in Green Hills. The marker will be dedicated to the school’s history, which dates back to 1939. Hillsboro is the oldest continuously operational school in Metro Nashville.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was the culmination of a $96 million remolding effort that was completed in 2021 but had its celebration delayed due to Covid. The improvements included a new library, the school’s Flex Field which is located on top of a parking garage, a remodeled theater, a new cafeteria and kitchen, expansions making room for 1,400 new students, an art space, an outdoor courtyard area, and more.
“Investing in our students is the key to ensuring a successful future for our city,” Cooper said in a social media post. “I am thrilled we can offer our students this incredible facility while preserving a piece of Nashville’s history.”
This is not the first time Hillsboro has went through extensive remodeling. The school was renovated after being destroyed by a fire in the 1950s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.