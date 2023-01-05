Nolensville High School Band Director Benjamin Easley has been named the Nashville-area winner for the Manilow Music Teacher Award, named after Grammy Award-winning musician Barry Manilow, who will perform in Nashville on January 20, 2023.
As previously reported, Easley was in the running alongside nine other local music educators for the chance at a $5,000 cash prize and $5,000 in "Manilow Bucks" which can be used to purchase instruments for classroom.
"I am honored to receive the Manilow Music Award," Easley said in an email. "My music educator parents raised me with Manilow's music, so I am especially grateful for the opportunity to both meet the artist and receive his support for Nolensville Band."
"As a newer band program, this generous award will facilitate new instrument purchases to positively impact our students' music education experiences in Nolensville. Thanks to the community of Nolensville and all who voted to support us!"
The Manilow Music Teacher Award is presented by The Manilow Music Project, a program of the Manilow Fund, and saw the public vote for the winning teacher.
“It is wonderful to partner with our concert venues to identify schools and music teachers in their neighborhoods that deserve this small token of my gratitude," Manilow said in a news release. “Many school music programs have either been terminated, or their funds have been severely depleted. I always want to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools.”
