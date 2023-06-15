Students from the Page Players, Page High School's theater department, received the chance to perform at the Country Music Association (CMA) Fest last week.
The students were invited to perform on the CMS Fest's Up Close stage after they were spotted performing at the Williamson County Schools Fine Arts Showcase on May 4.
The group performed two numbers from the school's spring musical 9 to 5. In between the performances, Page students Zach West, Hailey Hornby, and Ahnna Tate answered questions from This Is Us star and Nashville resident Chrissy Metz.
"We had the most exciting day at CMA Fest," Page theater director Michelle Tripp said. "They rolled out the red carpet for us and made the kids feel so special and valued. Chrissy took the time to meet every single student and sign their shirts.
"The Page Players represented PHS with class and proved to everyone in the audience and the CMA staff they deserved to be there. Watching my students perform on a stage of that magnitude is one of the highlights of my 25-year teaching career. I am so incredibly proud and blessed to get to work with such a wonderful group of talented students."
