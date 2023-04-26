Camryn Long Ravenwood University of Mississippi 2023

Camryn Long, an education major at the University of Mississippi and a graduate of Ravenwood High School, has been awarded the 2023 Linda Anglin Teacher Preparation Scholarship.

According to a news release, the $500 scholarship was presented by the Mississippi Professional Educators (MPE), which also presented Long with a complimentary membership to the organization for her first year of teaching. 

Long, a Brentwood resident, is a Dean’s List Scholar and a member of Phi Kappa Phi and Rho Lambda honor societies.