Camryn Long, an education major at the University of Mississippi and a graduate of Ravenwood High School, has been awarded the 2023 Linda Anglin Teacher Preparation Scholarship.
According to a news release, the $500 scholarship was presented by the Mississippi Professional Educators (MPE), which also presented Long with a complimentary membership to the organization for her first year of teaching.
Long, a Brentwood resident, is a Dean’s List Scholar and a member of Phi Kappa Phi and Rho Lambda honor societies.
