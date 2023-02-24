Ravenwood High School won the Brentwood Historic Commission’s 13th “Battle of the Minds” Sarah Bayrd American History Bowl.
The fast-paced, Jeopardy-style game pits teams of Williamson County Schools students against each other in a friendly competition testing their knowledge of American history and saw RHS win an $800 prize and the coveted History Bowl trophy on Thursday night.
The competition took place at Brentwood City Hall, and saw Independence High School and Brentwood High School win second and third places, respectively.
Nolensville, Franklin and Summit High Schools also competed in the event which was sponsored by The Kaplan Family Foundation, Celero, Andrews Cadillac, Rhea Little Tire and Auto, Mary Lee Bunch and Associates, and Marla Richardson, Realtor.
“We are proud of this academic competition designed to help educate our communities’ youth while having fun and learning about history," Brentwood Commissioner Anne Dunn said in a news release. "We are so grateful for the dedication of the coaches and the loyalty of our sponsors. Without these two groups, this would not be possible."
