Following a first-place finish at the Tennessee Science Olympiad, students from Ravenwood High School competed in the National Science Olympiad in Wichita, Kansas, from May 19-20.
The students competed against 119 other teams from across the country, as well as a Global Ambassador Team from Japan, in 23 different science, technology, and math (STEM) challenges.
Ravenwood's Sophie McAtee and Chetan Yenigalla placed second in the Environmental Chemistry category; Ajay Balaje and Faheem Mohamed won third place in the Agricultural Science trial event; and McAtee and Christina Chen won third in the It's About Time event.
"These students have worked hard all year long to prepare for each competition," RHS science teacher Avrill Buerstetta said. "Some students thought I was playing a prank on them when I told them we were invited to the national competition."
Other students who competed at the National Science Olympiad include Rajveer Chaudhury, Ryland Hoskins, Rohan Kilaru, Aayush Kumar, Claire Moser, Gwen Moser, Aditya Pradeep, Christina Qi, Sophia Wang, Aiden Yeung and Brayden Zhang.
