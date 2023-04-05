Ravenwood students and Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee combined to surprise a local 4-year-old on Friday with a trip to Disney World for him and his family.
Jacob, who suffers from a life-altering illness, had one wish - to meet his favorite Disney characters in person. And now, thanks to a months-long fundraising campaign, his wish will be granted with a trip to Disney World.
Throughout the school year, Ravenwood students raised $23,000 through fundraising events such as the annual Dodge for a Cause dodgeball tournament and the Mr. RHS pageant to help pay for the family's trip.
On Friday, Ravenwood held a wish reveal for Jacob which featured music from Disney films and students dressed up as various Disney characters.
