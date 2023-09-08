7th Congressional District Rep. Mark Green will host his fifth annual Service Academy Day at Franklin High School on Saturday.
The event will take place from 1:30-5 p.m. and is open to students, parents, teachers, guidance counselors, and other members of the public interested in learning more about the service academy nomination process, nominations which come from members of Congress.
Representatives of the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy will be in attendance, as well as representatives of the Army, Navy, and Air Force ROTC, and a representative of the Department of Defense Medical Examination Review Board (DODMERB) will also be present.
“Military Service Academies are some of the finest academic institutions in the world, educating cadets and midshipmen in engineering, advanced robotics, and giving them the opportunity to participate in cutting-edge research," Green said.
"The rigorous curriculum creates leaders for life by teaching students how to lead with courage, serve with honor, and strive for excellence. I commend every young Tennessean who feels called to serve. I look forward to meeting these bright students and their families.”
Attendees can RSVP for the event here.
