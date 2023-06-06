Several Williamson County and Nashville-area students earned honors for their work at the 2023 Tennessee History Day competition held on April 15 at the Capitol Complex and Tennessee State University's Avon Williams Campus.
After competing in regional contests across the state, 217 students participated in this year’s competition. Out of 124 group and individual projects submitted, 62 students advanced to the National History Day competition, 92 students earned medals and 16 students received special prizes.
“Congratulations to all the talented students who participated in this year’s Tennessee History Day competition,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett in a news release. “Good luck to the students advancing to compete in National History Day. I know you will proudly represent our great state.”
History Day is a year-long competition in which students in grades 6-12 submit group or individual projects about people and events of historical significance to be judged. These projects include dramatic performances, imaginative exhibits, multimedia documentaries, websites and research papers related to this year’s theme, Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.
The Williamson County and Nashville award winners from the Tennessee History Day competition are:
Third Place in the Junior Group Performance
Project: The Life of Alice Paul
By: Elizabeth Meister, Anika Narayan
From: Battle Ground Academy, Franklin
Educator: Tyler DeBoer
First Place in the Junior Group Performance
Project: The Sizzling History of Sir Francis Bacon
By: Charis Awoyode, Ella Gambill, Frances Jack, Sally Gandhi
From: Meigs Middle, Antioch
Educator: Becky Verner
Best Project in Tennessee History, Junior Division
Project: The Creation of the Atomic Bomb- Frontiers in Warfare, Civil Rights, and Science
By: Evan Robinson, Cecilia Wooldridge
From: Spring Station Middle School, Spring Hill
Educator: Christopher Harrod
Third Place Best Group Website, Junior Division
Project: The Battle of Hastings: A Fight That Forged a Frontier in History
By: Aitan Martinez, Constantine Zhou, Lucas Gonzalez
From: Meigs Middle, Antioch
Educator: Becky Verner
First Place Best Group Documentary, Senior Division
Project: Decoding Intellect: How John McCarthy Forged the Frontier of Artificial Intelligence
By: Harlie Grenead, Catherine Whelchel, Dixie Grenead
From: Spring Hill High School, Columbia
Educator: Scott Johnson
Third Place Best Group Website, Senior Division
Project: “Shooting for the Moon” How Katherine Johnson Played a Vital Role in NASA’s Exploration of the New Frontier of Space and the Moon
By: Addison Alexander, Amber Bopp, Sophia Uppermann, Penelope Phillips
From: Spring Hill High School, Spring Hill
Educator: Scott Johnson
Third Place Best Individual Exhibit, Senior Division
Project: “The Way to the Stars is Open” The Successful Early Soviet Attempts to Explore the New Frontier of Space
By: Joaqin Gonzalez
From: Spring Hill High School, Spring Hill
Educator: Scott Johnson
First Place Best Individual Paper, Senior Division
Project: Across Ghetto Walls: Frontiers of Jewish Musical Exchange in Early Modern Venice
By: Isaac Cheng
From: Cheng Homeschool
Educator: Jenny Cheng
First Place Best Individual Performance, Senior Division
Project:Rumor and a Radio: How One Small Town Stand Started the Civil Rights Movement
By: Sara Grippo
From: Agathos Classical School
Educator: Hannah Kelley
Second Place Best Individual Website, Senior Division
Project: "The Heretic Who Became a Saint" The New Frontiers Joan of Arc Explored in Class, Religion and Gender as the Maid of Orleans
By: Katlin Richardson
From: Spring Hill High School, Spring Hill
Educator: Scott Johnson
“We were so impressed by the research, enthusiasm and creativity displayed by the students at Tennessee History Day this year,” said Tennessee History Day coordinator Nikki Ward. “It is a testament to their educators, as well as the tenacity of this group of scholars. We are so proud of our Tennessee students.”
The National History Day competition will be hosted at the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland, June 11-15. The top finishers in each category will earn prestigious awards and scholarships.
Tennessee History Day is coordinated by the Tennessee Historical Society and sponsored by the Tennessee Secretary of State, Humanities Tennessee, the Memorial Foundation and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Tennessee State Library & Archives volunteers and 70 others coordinated efforts to make this event possible. For more information about Tennessee History Day, visit tennesseehistory.org/tennessee-history-day.
To view a full list of this year’s Tennessee History Day winners, visit tennesseehistory.org/wp-content/uploads/report-6.pdf.
