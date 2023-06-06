4/15/23 History Day

Cecilia Woodbridge of Spring Station Middle School in Spring Hill accepting the award for Best Project in Tennessee History, Junior Division

 

 DAWN MAJORS

Several Williamson County and Nashville-area students earned honors for their work at the 2023 Tennessee History Day competition held on April 15 at the Capitol Complex and Tennessee State University's Avon Williams Campus. 

After competing in regional contests across the state, 217 students participated in this year’s competition. Out of 124 group and individual projects submitted, 62 students advanced to the National History Day competition, 92 students earned medals and 16 students received special prizes.

“Congratulations to all the talented students who participated in this year’s Tennessee History Day competition,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett in a news release. “Good luck to the students advancing to compete in National History Day. I know you will proudly represent our great state.”

History Day is a year-long competition in which students in grades 6-12 submit group or individual projects about people and events of historical significance to be judged. These projects include dramatic performances, imaginative exhibits, multimedia documentaries, websites and research papers related to this year’s theme, Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.

The Williamson County and Nashville award winners from the Tennessee History Day competition are:

Third Place in the Junior Group Performance

Project: The Life of Alice Paul

By: Elizabeth Meister, Anika Narayan

From: Battle Ground Academy, Franklin

Educator: Tyler DeBoer

First Place in the Junior Group Performance

Project: The Sizzling History of Sir Francis Bacon

By: Charis Awoyode, Ella Gambill, Frances Jack, Sally Gandhi

From: Meigs Middle, Antioch

Educator: Becky Verner

Best Project in Tennessee History, Junior Division

Project: The Creation of the Atomic Bomb- Frontiers in Warfare, Civil Rights, and Science

By: Evan Robinson, Cecilia Wooldridge

From: Spring Station Middle School, Spring Hill

Educator: Christopher Harrod

Third Place Best Group Website, Junior Division

Project: The Battle of Hastings: A Fight That Forged a Frontier in History

By: Aitan Martinez, Constantine Zhou, Lucas Gonzalez

From: Meigs Middle, Antioch

Educator: Becky Verner

First Place Best Group Documentary, Senior Division

Project: Decoding Intellect: How John McCarthy Forged the Frontier of Artificial Intelligence

By: Harlie Grenead, Catherine Whelchel, Dixie Grenead

From: Spring Hill High School, Columbia

Educator: Scott Johnson

Third Place Best Group Website, Senior Division

Project: “Shooting for the Moon” How Katherine Johnson Played a Vital Role in NASA’s Exploration of the New Frontier of Space and the Moon

By: Addison Alexander, Amber Bopp, Sophia Uppermann, Penelope Phillips

From: Spring Hill High School, Spring Hill

Educator: Scott Johnson

Third Place Best Individual Exhibit, Senior Division

Project: “The Way to the Stars is Open” The Successful Early Soviet Attempts to Explore the New Frontier of Space

By: Joaqin Gonzalez

From: Spring Hill High School, Spring Hill

Educator: Scott Johnson

First Place Best Individual Paper, Senior Division

Project: Across Ghetto Walls: Frontiers of Jewish Musical Exchange in Early Modern Venice

By: Isaac Cheng

From: Cheng Homeschool

Educator: Jenny Cheng

First Place Best Individual Performance, Senior Division

Project:Rumor and a Radio: How One Small Town Stand Started the Civil Rights Movement

By: Sara Grippo

From: Agathos Classical School

Educator: Hannah Kelley

Second Place Best Individual Website, Senior Division

Project: "The Heretic Who Became a Saint" The New Frontiers Joan of Arc Explored in Class, Religion and Gender as the Maid of Orleans

By: Katlin Richardson

From: Spring Hill High School, Spring Hill

Educator: Scott Johnson

“We were so impressed by the research, enthusiasm and creativity displayed by the students at Tennessee History Day this year,” said Tennessee History Day coordinator Nikki Ward. “It is a testament to their educators, as well as the tenacity of this group of scholars. We are so proud of our Tennessee students.”

The National History Day competition will be hosted at the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland, June 11-15. The top finishers in each category will earn prestigious awards and scholarships.

Tennessee History Day is coordinated by the Tennessee Historical Society and sponsored by the Tennessee Secretary of State, Humanities Tennessee, the Memorial Foundation and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Tennessee State Library & Archives volunteers and 70 others coordinated efforts to make this event possible. For more information about Tennessee History Day, visit tennesseehistory.org/tennessee-history-day.

To view a full list of this year’s Tennessee History Day winners, visit tennesseehistory.org/wp-content/uploads/report-6.pdf.