Students from Page High School, Ravenwood High School and Legacy Middle School returned from the Tennessee Technology Student Association (TSA) State Leadership Conference having earned numerous awards and titles.
Ravenwood students Adwit Satyawadi, Swayam Batra, Sashank Dara, Jo Jamullamudi, Srikar Kusumanchi and Aneek Polepalli placed first in the VEX Robotics competition.
Fellow Ravenwood students Malvika Rao, Aditi Jindal and Prisha Shethia won the Audio Podcasting category, while Seshadithya Saravanan won the Future Technology and Engineering Teacher category.
Teams that placed high enough are eligible to compete in the National TSA Conference this summer. In addition to those awards, RHS sophomore Yug Patel was elected Tennessee TSA President for the 2023-24 school year.
"Our Ravenwood TSA students dedicated many hours preparing for the conference," RHS TSA adviser Jeremy Paisley said in a WCS news release. "We are fortunate to have many of our members place in several events, especially since this is only our second year of establishment."
Paisley was also selected as the TSA High School Adviser of the Year.
"It was an honor for me to be nominated and selected," he said. "As a school organization, we are excited about more students participating in this program and developing post-secondary and work-readiness skills."
Page students placed second in four categories in the competition, which also makes those students eligible for the National TSA Conference. The Page TSA adviser is Jay Emmons.
Legacy Middle had numerous first-place winners, including Krishna Deepak in Career Preparation; Abby Everett and Malenda White in Challenging Technology Issues; Charlie Burke, Cade McReynolds, Tucker Mize, Logan Rivers and Maverick Rupert in Inventions and Innovations; Matthew Clements, Krishna Deepak, Dash McLeod and Lleyton Taylor in the Junior Solar Sprint; Daniel Baugh, Dash McLeod and Kai Schwab in Mass Production; Emily Chambless in Promotional Marketing; and Logan Rivers and Kai Schwab in Technical Design. These students, as well as several of their classmates, are eligible for the National TSA Conference. Their advisers are Robert Baltz and Amber Whiting.
A full list of student winners can be found below.
Page
Debating Technological Issues - Second: Aditi Bindra and Aparna Bindra
Digital Video Production - Second: Mykayla Conlee and Aparna Bindra
Prepared Presentation - Second: Erica Bowman
Promotional Design - Second: Bailey Murray
Ravenwood High
Audio Podcasting - First: Malvika Rao, Aditi Jindal and Prishna Shethia; Third: Ritisha Pradeep, Alyssa Patel, Anshika Prasad, Jinny Kim and Harshita Nallaka
Forensic Science - Second: Varsha Dara and Onella Sharma
Future Technology and Engineering Teacher - First: Seshadithya Saravanan; Second: Koushik Sanjay Saravana Kumar
Geospatial Technology - Second: Rijul Tandon and Pranav Vijayand
Video Game Design - Third: Adwit Satyawadi, Jack Mitchell, William Parodi and Pranav Vijayand
VEX Robotics - First: Adwit Satyawadi, Swayam Batra, Sashank Dara, Jo Jamullamudi, Srikar Kusumanchi and Aneek Polepalli
Legacy Middle
Biotechnology - Third: Abby Everett, Jarrah Grosser and Caroline Scogins
Career Preparation - First: Krishna Deepak; Second: Nikhil Mistry
Challenging Technology Issues - First: Abby Everett and Malenda White; Second: Ritika Bharathan and Nikhil Mistry
Chapter Team - Second: Emily Chambless, Edie Chapman, Krishna Deepak, Nikhil Mistry, Mikayla Pouncey and Chris Wright
Children's Stories - Third: Jarrah Grosser, Savannah Mangrum and Mikayla Pouncey
Data Science and Analytics - Second: Ritika Bharathan, Ben Crim and Varenya Nemmani
Digital Photography - First: Malenda White
Essays on Technology - Third: Emily Chambless
Flight - Second: Henry Slusser; Third: Levi Weckman
Forensic Technology - Second: Varenya Nemmani and Malenda White
Inventions and Innovations - First: Charlie Burke, Cade McReynolds, Tucker Mize, Logan Rivers and Maverick Rupert; Third: Daniel Baugh, John Breen, Dash McLeod, Joel Parker, Kai Schwab and Lleyton Taylor
Junior Solar Sprint - First: Matthew Clements, Krishna Deepak, Dash McLeod and Lleyton Taylor; Third: Ritika Bharathan, Abby Everett, Varenya Nemmani and Malenda White
Leadership Strategies - Second: Daniel Baugh, Matthew Clements and Rohan Gunasekar; Third: Ben Crim, Mary Hanahan and Nikhil Mistry
Mass Production - First: Daniel Baugh, Dash McLeod and Kai Schwab
Mechanical Engineering - Second: Emily Chambless, Edie Chapman and Krishna Deepak
Medical Technology - Third: Ben Crim, Mary Hanahan, Savannah Mangrum and Mikayla Pouncey
Off the Grid - Second: Ritika Bharathan, Edie Chapman, Krishna Deepak, Abby Everett, Mary Hanahan and Varenya Nemmani; Third: Tucker Mize, Logan Rivers, Kai Schwab and Levi Weckman
Prepared Speech - Second: Savannah Mangrum
Problem-Solving - Third: Cade McReynolds and Tucker Mize
Promotional Marketing - First: Emily Chambless; Second: Nikhil Mistry
STEM Animation - Second: Ben Crim, Rohan Gunasekar and Malenda White
Structural Design - Third: Jarrah Grosser and Caroline Scogins
Technology Bowl - Third: John Breen, Liam Evitts and Levi Weckman
Technical Design - First: Logan Rivers and Kai Schwab
Video Game Design - Second: Daniel Baugh, Matthew Clements, Dash McLeod, Kai Schwab and Lleyton Taylor
