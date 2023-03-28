Monday night’s Williamson County School board meeting took a somber tone as Superintendent Jason Golden reflected on the deadly school shooting in Nashville.
Six people, including three children, were shot and killed by an assailant on Monday morning at The Covenant School in Green Hills. Metro Nashville Police responded quickly to the scene and engaged the shooter, who was subsequently killed on-site.
As the Williamson County School board held its regular meeting in Franklin on Monday, Golden took time to discuss the impact the day’s events had on the WCS community.
“What is really on my heart is the tragedy at The Covenant School on the campus of Covenant Presbyterian Church, just a few miles from us,” Golden told the crowd at Monday night’s meeting.
“It’s consumed so many lives, and it’s consumed ours. The education family feels that loss, and it’s weighing on us. It’s a fear that we work on and think about every single day, and I know that those individuals who experienced that direct loss…have had those same thoughts.
“Our heart goes out to them, and I thank you all for the prayers that you’ve been sharing on behalf of those families who suffered that loss.”
Golden said that the meeting would not go forward with planned celebrations of students, staff and schools out of respect for the tragic events of the day.
“It’s not appropriate for us to celebrate tonight,” Golden said. “Many of our families are suffering loss from the close relationships they have with some of those families who’ve lost children, lost loved ones, in that school shooting. And so, with that, I’m keeping my message short tonight.
“I just remind you of the love that all educators have for the children that we serve and ask that you all again continue to keep those families in your prayers and everyone who chooses to serve children.”
