Williamson County Schools TV/Film students won 12 awards in 16 categories at the April 28 National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Midsouth Student Production Awards.
According to a WCS InFocus news release, students from Brentwood High School, Fairview High School, Franklin High School and Ravenwood High School earned top honors at the annual competition and are now eligible for national recognition.
The winning entries and categories are listed below:
Best Newscast
- BHS Level III Competition Newscast - Lyla Husband, Granger Wang, Parker Wilde and Connor Vanderpoole, Brentwood High
Best News Story
- Beekeeper - Grace Constantine, Brentwood High
Best Arts/Entertainment and Cultural Affairs
- Catch Me If You Can - Barrett Scheetz, Blais Cameron and Anna Raye Jones, Franklin High
Best Music Video
- All The Small Things - Hutson Hargrove, Fairview High
Best Fiction
- Welcome to Earth - Miles Ramer, Ansel Anderson, Jake Hillman and Jack Woodside, Ravenwood High
Best Animation/Graphics/Special Effects
- Lazuli Beach House - Lyla Husband and Linnea Dobay, Brentwood High
- Telephone Line - Hinton Lanier, Franklin High
Best Director
- Mr. Reliable: A Van Jefferson Story - Trip Scoutten, Ravenwood High
Best Talent
- Lydia Welborn Reporting - Lydia Welborn, Franklin High
Best Writer
- Finding Waldo - Ethan Whitfield, Franklin High
- Mr. Reliable: A Van Jefferson Story - Trip Scoutten, Ravenwood High
Best Commercial
- Betty Crocker - Clare Corney and Lily Buchanan, Franklin High
"I have truly enjoyed working with the Brentwood High film students this year," Brentwood teacher Sloan Ashworth said. "They are truly motivated to make a difference through film and I know they are destined for greatness."
"Hutson put our TV/Film program back on the map this year," Fairview teacher Robert Gregory said. "He won this program its first award since I took over teaching at Fairview High. His music video has won a Western Kentucky University Student Media Award and now this award. The bar has just been set by a first-year student."
"Congratulations to the FHS TV/Film students on their outstanding achievement," Franklin teacher Keri Thompson said. "This showcases not only their hard work and dedication but also their talent and creativity in the media field. I have no doubt that the students will continue to excel and make significant contributions to the industry."
"I could not be more grateful to teach these students," Ravenwood teacher Megan Sanchez, who teaches alongside Chelsea Kite, said. "Our 'Welcome to Earth' boys made the most creative short film we've ever seen come out of our program. They are such a great group of students, and their brains and creativity transcend the expectations of our program. Trip spent hours researching and finding forgotten footage of Van Jefferson, and it was an honor to tell his story. Overall, this was a historic moment for RHS TV, and we could not be more proud."
