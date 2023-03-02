Williamson County Schools will host a district-wide career fair on Saturday, March 4.
This fair will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, with representatives from every WCS school for on-site interviews.
"We are in need of teachers at many of our schools including the two new elementary schools we plan to open in August," WCS said in a news release, adding that hiring bonuses will also be offered for some hard-to-fill positions.
Those interested in applying should bring their résumés and dress professionally. RHS is located at 1724 Wilson Pike.
