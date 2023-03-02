Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special Schools District will close on Friday, March 3, as sustained 30-35 mph winds with gusts of 45-55 mph are forecast to impact much of the state.
According to the National Weather Service Nashville, the "non-thunderstorm winds are going to be crazy," with the most severe weather potential occurring between 9 a.m. - noon for Davidson and Williamson Counties and much of the midstate.
The weather warning prompted the closure of all WCS schools, but their School Age Child Care program will operate at inclement weather sites.
FSSD schools and central office will close, but MAC will be open at Johnson Elementary from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. where children will need to bring their lunch. WeeMAC will be closed.
