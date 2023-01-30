Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special Schools District will both close on Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to inclement weather, while Metro Nashville Public Schools will see a two-hour delay to their start time.
WCS’s School Age Child Care program will also be closed, marking the first snow day of the calendar school year. FSSD’s MAC program will also be closed for the day.
While MNPS will delay the start to the school day, dismissal will remain at its regular time.
MNPS said in a news release that they will “continue to monitor road conditions throughout the morning to determine if further adjustments are necessary,” with any updates to be posted online here.
For students who ride the WeGo bus, route schedule adjustments are available online here.
The closures and delays come as western Tennessee and parts of Middle Tennessee, including Davidson and Williamson Counties, are under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. on Tuesday, with the National Weather Service Nashville forecasting between 0.01-0.1” of ice possible for the immediate area, with 0.1-0.25” possible in the Clarksville area.
