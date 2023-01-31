Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special Schools District will both remain closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to inclement weather.
Both school systems closed on Tuesday, while Metro Nashville Public Schools saw a two-hour delay to their start time.
As of 3 p.m., MNPS had not made any statements about possible delays or cancelations of school of Wednesday, with any weather-related commuication from the district to be posted online here.
WCS’s School Age Child Care program and FSSD’s MAC program will also remain closed for the day.
"Ice accumulations from a trace up to 0.15" are expected, with the highest amounts occuring in western Middle Tennessee," the National Weather Service Nashville said on Teusday afternoon, forecasting that Williamson County will see between 0.01-0.02" of ice.
