Fairview and Page High School students have returned from the Tennessee Future Farmers of America (FFA) State Convention with new awards and degrees.
According to a Williamson County Schools news release, Page student Tate Hudgens won first place in the Agriscience Fair while Fairview student Presley Noland placed second in the Diversified Livestock Proficiency category. Both students will advance to the National FFA Convention that will take place later this year.
Page also earned the Superior Chapter Award and the Passing Literacy OnWard (PLOW) Award, which honors chapters for their agriculture literacy achievements throughout the year.
Fairview students Tyler McKinney and William Poynor each earned their State FFA Degrees.
"This award is the highest achievement in our State association," Fairview FFA adviser Emma Corson said. "It reflects their experience and participation in FFA career and leadership events throughout the year."
Fairview also received the Superior Chapter Award as well as an award highlighting its membership growth within the chapter.
