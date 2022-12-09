Williamson County Schools students have partnered with the Tennessee Titans in designing shoes to raise awareness for a local non-profit as part of the My Cause, My Kicks initiative.
Students with the WCS Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center designed the shoes to support Nashville non-profit Stronger Than My Father, which "helps educate, inspire, and transform youth in fatherless households to reach their God-given potential."
The project mirror's the National Football League's My Cause, My Cleats initiative which allows players to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom designed cleats.
Students created their own designs with a chosen charity in mind, with those designs coming to life with the help of professional designer Kenon Lopez.
“Stronger Than My Father is a very important foundation to me because of their inspiring mission,” Isabella Santilli, a student at the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center said in a news release. “They work to educate, inspire, and transform youth in fatherless homes and guide young boys to lead virtuous lives. Stronger Than My Father is changing lives.”
Those shoes are displayed at the Tennessee Titans Art Show which runs Dec. 10-11, and can also be seen at the student tailgate this Sunday from 10 a.m.-noon outside of Nissan Stadium.
The shoes are also available for auction on the Tennessee Titans Foundation auction website through Dec. 14, with all proceeds from the auction will go directly to Stronger Than My Father.
