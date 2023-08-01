WeGo Transit's new Bellevue route to include the new James Lawson High School will start on Friday, Aug. 4 before school returns on Aug. 8.
The route starts up at 6:29 a.m. at the Wal-Mart on Charlotte Pike and stops at Old Hickory and I-40 before it heads on to the Bellevue Park & Ride and ends at James Lawson High School at 6:54 a.m. The bus will then head back on the route making the same two stops in between and ending up at Walmart at 7:23 a.m.
The bus will be at each stop on an hourly rotation. The full schedule can be seen at the PDF below.
There are three WeGo Link transfer points along the route for people to connect with WeGo's Uber partnership, and Routes 50, 88 and 3B also connect along the new Route 70. 88 and 3B connect at the Bellevue Park & Ride and 50 connects at the Charlotte Pike Wal-Mart.
In terms of what would be best for the connection of the existing routes to the new school, Steve Bland, CEO of WeGo Public Transit said they did review different ways to extend or create a route.
"We looked at a couple of options," Bland said. "One would have been an extension of the 3 route, another would've been an extension of the 50 route. The idea of the cross-town came up as the most convenient connection for people who would use either of those routes."
The route is just a pilot project at this point, Bland said, because it was a late addition to the Metro Council budget, meaning the Metro Transit Authority will go through their full process to add it as an official route in the spring of 2024.
"There is a concentration of some apartment complexes along Old Hickory and the folks who live in those may be able to make use of it to get to the Wal-Mart on Charlotte or to connect over to the Route 3 service to get into midtown/downtown," Bland said of the new route.
The Route 70 service only runs on weekdays from 6:29 a.m. to 6:55 p.m. with no service on holidays or weekends.
In addition to the availability for the public, the transportation is provided at no cost to all high school students in Metro Nashville Public Schools. The StrIDe program allows high school students' MNPS ID cards to serve as their WeGo pass.
The cards are issued at the beginning of the school year and are programmed for the WeGo fare boxes. Students should place their ID above the bulls-eye on the fare box and wait for the beep. This sound means the card is recognized, and the student can board.
In the MTA June meeting agenda, the board reported in a typical school year prior to the pandemic around 5,500 students took advantage of the program. The report said StrIDe usage is slowly returning post-pandemic, and they transported about 2,500 students the 2022-23 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.