Two Williamson County elementary school students have bee named the winners of Tennessee's 2022 Civics Essay Contest, presented by the Tenn. Secretary of State's office.
According to a news release, Crockett Elementary School student William "Liam" Douthit and Trinity Elementary School student Lisa Tateuchi won first place for their essays in the PreK-2nd grade category and 3rd-5th grade category, respectively.
“Congratulations to Liam and Lisa for earning the top spot in their respective category,” Tenn. Sec. of State Tre Hargett said. “Our office created the Civics Essay Contest to help students become more civically educated so that when they become adults, they are ready to take part in our electoral process. Liam and Lisa are off to a great start in becoming engaged citizens in their community.”
Douthit and Tateuchi each received a $500 TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship and a visit to the State Capitol.
The contest's theme was "Why Your Vote Matters" and was open to all Tennessee students in public, charter, private school or home school associations in grades PreK-12, with schools choosing up to two essays from each grade level to submit for the contest.
More information about the contest, including future announcements, can be found here.
