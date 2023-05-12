Williamson County and Nashville teachers are among the 30 educators nationwide who have been named as 2023 Music Teachers of Excellence by the Country Music Association Foundation.
According to a news release, the CMA Foundation was founded in 2011 and serves as the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association, recognizing “educators who are having the greatest impact on their students, using the power of music as an avenue for change.”
Williamson County Schools
Spring Station Middle School’s Ashley Harris
Franklin High School’s Briana Vogt
Edmondson Elementary School’s Elaina Gallas
Franklin Elementary School’s Patrick Bourn
Ravenwood High School’s Rose Hellmers
Metro Nashville Public Schools
Granbery Elementary School’s Kate Affainie
Eagle View Elementary School’s Alicia Engram
Cole Elementary School’s Ann Marie Morris
Hull-Jackson Montessori School’s DaJuana “Dee” Hammonds
Tusculum Elementary School’s Danielle Leigh Taylor
Antioch High School’s Frank Zimmerer
Glenview Elementary School’s Jacqueline Hanna
DuPont Hadley Middle School’s Kacee Sanders
Isaiah T. Creswell Middle Magnet School of the Visual and Performing Arts’ Nita L. Smith
Meigs Academic Magnet School’s Mandy Funderburk
Other Tennessee winners include:
Smyrna High School’s Garrett Doo
Mt. Juliet High School’s Sherie Grossman
South Clinton Elementary School’s Jason Glashauser
Rossview High School’s Kristina Waugh
Snowden School’s Elizabeth Carter
A complete list of the national winners can be found here.
The CMA Foundation will hold their seventh Music Teachers of Excellence ceremony on September 19 in Nashville where they will honor the recipients, which includes a $150,000 investment into each teacher’s classroom.
Half of the money awarded to each teacher will go toward their classroom needs and music programs, and the other half will support personal expenses, with the foundation saying that “funding is used to not only support teachers financially, but to also encourage commitment, motivation, and retention in music education.”
“We could not be prouder to support these 30 incredible music teachers through the Music Teachers of Excellence program,” CMA Foundation Executive Director Tiffany Kerns said. “We have seen first-hand how critical music education is to the success and well-being of students, and that starts with our music teachers. We are thrilled to welcome a new class of music teachers into this community, and we cannot wait to celebrate them on September 19.”
The CMA Foundation reports that they have invested nearly $30 million nationally, including $850,000 towards Music Teachers of Excellence, since their founding.
