Williamson County Schools has begun the planning process to create a new five-year Strategic Plan, and next month they will host five community meetings where they are seeking input from the public.
Those community meetings will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
- February 7: Independence High School
- February 9: Brentwood Middle School
- February 13: Franklin High School
- February 21: Fairview High School
- February 23: Mill Creek Middle School
According to a WCS news release, Special Counsel to the President for Strategy Dr. Hope Nordstrom and Executive Director of the School of Public Policy Laura Encalade from Lipscomb University will facilitate the process.
A Steering Committee made up of district staff and external stakeholders will review the community input and work to help develop the plan, which will then be adopted by the WCS Board of Education later this year.
"We have experienced great success implementing our current Strategic Plan," WCS Superintendent Jason Golden said. "So we are beginning the process of building our plan for the next five years. I encourage the Williamson County community to participate in one of the public meetings and have a voice in the future of Williamson County Schools. Having input from our stakeholders is very important to us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.