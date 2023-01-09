Williamson County Schools will host a Classified Career Fair on Jan. 12 for a variety of positions including special education paraprofessionals, cafeteria staff, bus drivers, School Age Child Care staff and maintenance workers.
According to a WCS news release, the career fair will take place from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Williamson County Administrative Complex.
Attendees are asked to dress professionally and bring their resumes for the on-site interviews.
The Williamson County Administrative Complex is located at 1320 West Main Street in Franklin.
