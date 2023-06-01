The 2022-23 school year culminated with a celebration of the Class of 2023 across Williamson County last week as 11 schools held graduation ceremonies from May 25-27.
According to a WCS news release, members of the Class of 2023 were offered a total of $211,291,224 in scholarships and a total of $106,863,025 was accepted as of June 1. Both numbers were self-reported by students.
For a full list of the valedictorians and salutatorians at each school, visit here.
Below are photo galleries for each school's graduation, courtesy of WCS.
