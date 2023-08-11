Williamson County Schools saw a record 75% passing rate for students who took the 2022-23 advanced placement (AP) exams.
According to WCS' InFocus newsletter, this is a first for the district along with the record number of 5,700 students who participated in more than 11,000 AP exams.
"The number of exams passed can potentially equate to $9.8 million in tuition savings," WCS assessment and accountability analyst Kevin Deck said.
"This success is possible because of the hard work of our students and the excellent instruction from our teachers. These results mean that WCS students are graduating with more post-secondary opportunities available to them, which gives them a real advantage in the future."
WCS reports that students earned a total of 1,959 AP awards, including 779 AP scholars, 379 AP scholars with honors, 796 AP scholars with distinction, 59 AP capstone diplomas and 45 AP seminar and research certificates.
