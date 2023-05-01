Several players with Tennessee ties were selected during the 2023 NFL Draft over the weekend, while even more found homes as undrafted free agents.
With the three-day, seven-round affair in the books, let’s take a look at the landing spots for local college and high school alums.
Tennessee
Tennessee was nearly the only college in the state to have someone's name called at the 2023 NFL Draft. Five Vols were take in the first three rounds, including four players taken in a 10-pick stretch in the third round, a fitting cap to the program's most successful season in 20 years.
Offensive tackle Darnell Wright was the first Vol off the board, going 10th overall to the Chicago Bears. The first-team All-SEC lineman will potentially slot in as a day-one starter protecting quarterback Justin Fields.
The third round saw a slew of Vols taken in a row, with quarterback Hendon Hooker landing with the Detroit Lions (pick 68), wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman going back-to-back at 73 and 74 to the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, respectively, and defensive end Byron Young being selected by the Los Angeles Rams at pick 77.
The five players selected matches Tennessee's total from last season. But only two of the 2022 selections came within the top 80 picks, while all five of the 2023 draftees coming off the board by pick 77.
Three more Vols have signed undrafted free agent deals: Nashville native and LaVergne alum Princeton Fant, a tight end/fullback hybrid, signed with the Dallas Cowboys; offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, a Memphis native, is joining the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs; and linebacker Jeremy Banks, also a Memphis native, inked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Offensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus (New York Giants) and punter Paxton Brooks (Indianapolis Colts) were invited to rookie minicamps.
Local Colleges
The only other player from a local college selected in the 2023 NFL Draft didn't have very far to travel.
UT-Martin wide receiver Colton Dowell, a Wilson Central alum, was drafted by the Titans in the seventh round at pick 228. Dowell caught 177 passes for the Skyhawks, compiling a school-record 2,706 yard and 19 touchdowns.
Dowell's teammate John H. Ford II, an Overton alum and the 2022 OVC Defensive Player of the Year, is still awaiting a landing spot.
For the second season in a row, Vanderbilt did not have a player drafted, which is fairly surprising considering considering Anfernee Orji, the SEC's leading tackler last season, was eligible. The linebacker signed an undrafted free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints.
Cornerback Jeremy Lucien signed with the Baltimore Ravens, while safety Maxwell Worship was invited to the Titans rookie minicamp. Tight end and Brentwood Academy alum Gavin Schoenwald is still looking for a deal.
Other local college alums to land training camp or UDFA deals so far are:
Izaiah Gathings, WR, MTSU - New York Jets
Jordan Ferguson, DE, MTSU - Seattle Seahawks
Nashville-area prep alums
While no local high school alums were drafted this season, a handful have signed undrafted free agent deals thus far:
Matthew Jackson, LB, Hillsboro (Eastern Kentucky) - Tennessee Titans
Henry Byrd, OT, Ensworth (Princeton) - Denver Broncos
Devious Christmon, DB, Centennial (Bethel) - Indianapolis Colts rookie minicamp
Former Franklin and Ohio State tight end/fullback Mitch Rossi has yet to sign a deal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.