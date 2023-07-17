The Simmons Bank Open is returning to Williamson County, and this year's event includes a pair of major firsts.
The 2023 tournament will take place at The Grove Club for the third straight year, with this year's iteration set to tee off on Sept. 14 and conclude on Sept. 17. For the first tine in event history, it will be broadcast on the Golf Channel.
This year's tournament will also be one of the four events that comprise the Korn Ferry Tour Finals for the first time ever. The Korn Ferry Tour field will be whittled down from 156 contestants to 144 prior to the Open. The golfers will be competing for a record $1.5 million prize.
“Over the past two years, we have seen the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation become one of the premier events on the Korn Ferry Tour,” Tennessee Golf Foundation president Whit Turnbow said at the event's media day, which took place at The Golf Sanctuary in Brentwood.
“We are very grateful to Simmons Bank, Brandt and Mandy Snedeker and the Snedeker Foundation, and everyone who has passion for this event and the mission it has to not only identify the next stars of the PGA Tour, but to also make a positive impact on the community. We look forward to showcasing it to the golf world this September as the event is televised for the first time on Golf Channel.”
The Korn Ferry Tour announced in August that it would be moving to a four-tournament Finals. At the end of the Finals, 30 PGA Tour cards will be awarded to the year's top amateur golfers.
The event, which began in 2016 as the Nashville Golf Open, will continue to be sponsored by The Snedeker Foundation, which was founded in 2012 by Nashville native and nine-tour PGA Tour winner Brandt Snedeker and his wife Mandy. The foundation helps provide support for local nonprofits that specialize in providing support for children and families.
The Open is operated by the Tennessee Golf Foundation, which is based at Golf House Tennessee Franklin.
Tickets for the the 2023 Simmons Bank Open can be purchased here. Day tickets are $15, week tickets are $50, active and retired U.S. Military, National Guard, veterans, first responders, healthcare and education workers will be admitted free-of-charge with proper identification. Children 17-and-under are also admitted free with a paid adult.
Parking is free and will be located at the Tennessee Renaissance Festival's Castle Park. A shuttle will transport spectators to the main entrance of The Grove and back to Castle Park. Page High School will be accepting donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.