On Friday night in Bellevue, the stars seemed to align for a night that James Lawson High School will not soon forget.
The weather was perfect, the stands were packed with parents and community members, and the location of the brand new campus reflected the town’s namesake. In French, Bellevue means beautiful view. The meaning inspired the school’s standout colors - midnight navy blue, Columbia sky blue, and sunny yellow - all of which can be seen from campus in the surrounding hills. The atmosphere was appropriate for the historic occasion - the inaugural football game in James Lawson history.
But all of the excitement would be diminished if the Lightning were to lose on opening night. After transitioning from Hillwood High School to Lawson over the summer, there was a nervous energy prior to kickoff. The team had been on campus for less than a week, and now it was time to take on Cheatham County in the group’s first game.
“I think every opening game is special, but this is something that I've been dreaming about since I started playing football,” Lawson Head Coach Brian Lilly said in the leadup to opening night. “I think is is very special. It's an honor that I'm extremely grateful to have.”
Lilly, formerly the defensive coordinator at Brentwood Academy, was tasked with guiding the team through the transition from Hillwood to Lawson. Lilly cited former Hillwood head coach Tom Moore, who still teaches at Lawson, Lawson athletic director Pete Froedden, and the school’s principal Stephen Sheaffer as instrumental in the process.
“I'm always going to be grateful for them because a lot of people thought maybe I'd be too young being 33,” Lilly said.
But Lilly doesn’t just note the counsel of Lawson leadership, but from his former mentors at Brentwood Academy as well, including former BA head coach Cody White, David Norris, headmaster Curt Masters, athletic director Jason Matthews, and upper school director Andy Bradshaw.
“It was a community that I'll always be grateful for,” Lilly said. “It’s like an extended family here that makes a native Texan feel at home here in Tennessee.”
Lilly played under White at Denison High School in Texas before coaching under him at Brentwood Academy. Similarly, current Lawson offensive coordinator Jeremiah Oatsvall, a starting quarterback for Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech during his college career, is a member of Lilly’s coaching staff after winning two state titles together as player and coach at BA.
“We always knew that Jeremiah would be a really good coach because he would come game plan with us,” Lilly said. “He's very methodical, very cerebral in his planning and understanding of the game. So when I became the head football coach here at Lawson, he was one of the first guys that I called.”
With the challenges that come from transitioning schools, Lilly and the coaching staff knew they had more than just Xs and Os to go over with the players this summer.
“We didn't start on-field football activities really until July,” Lilly said. “We did a ton of character building with these guys and had a lot of guys get very vulnerable with their stories. I think that's why we are where we are today because each one of these guys knows each other's hearts.
“Our job as a football coach, especially mine as the head football coach, is to make sure that these young men that come into my program leave better men than they would've been had they not come into it. I'm proud of them and the effort they put in.”
After all the buildup and a summer of hard work, the players came through with a thrilling 18-15 win on Friday night. But the victory didn’t come easy. After kicker Austin Grace scored the first points in Lawson history with a first-quarter field goal, the Lightning gave up seven consecutive points right before halftime.
The players responded with a strong second half. Cedrick Owens scored the first touchdown in Lawson history on a jet sweep in the third quarter to put the Lighting up 10-9. Cheatham County re-took a 15-10 lead with just over a minute left in the third, setting the stage for a nerve-wracking fourth quarter for Lawson.
With 5.8 seconds remaining in the contest, quarterback Zach Capps found receiver Mason Hawk for a touchdown. Cam Shields then ran in the two-point conversion out of the wildcat formation to clinch the Lightning’s first-ever win.
“I'm speechless,” Lilly said after the win. “I'm usually not at a loss for words, and I am just because I am so proud. I'm a proud father. I have 91 guys, so there's 91 guys that are my sons.”
The competition will be tough this season. The first new Metro Nashville public school since 2008 will be joining the reformatted Region 6-5A alongside Centennial, Glencliff, Hillsboro, Nolensville, and Page. But with a performance like the one on Friday night, Lawson proved it has the resolve to handle whatever the schedule throws at them.
“I'm proud of my staff,” Lilly said. “I'm proud of my guys. I'm proud of the administration. I'm just proud of James Lawson.”
