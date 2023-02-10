For the fourth consecutive season, Nashville-area high school football products have made it to the Super Bowl. Although this season, the local prep alums will not be seeing the field on Sunday.
Former Brentwood Academy and Tennessee star Derek Barnett has been on injured reserve for much of the year after tearing his ACL in the season opener. The defensive end had just signed a two-year extension in the offseason after compiling 21.5 sacks in his first five seasons with the franchise. As a rookie, Barnett recovered a fumble in Super Bowl LII as the Eagles went on to defeat the New England Patriots 41-33.
Overton alum and former Tennessee Titan Ugo Amadi had a particularly interesting journey to the Super Bowl. Prior to his stint on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, the safety was traded Eagles in mid-August, before being traded to the Titans less than 10 days later. He was waived by the Titans on Oct. 31 after making four tackles across two appearances.
However, a pair of Middle Tennessee alums will be seeing the field on Sunday. After making an appearance in just one of the first 10 games, undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship entered the lineup in week 11 due to injuries and has been a consistent presence on the field ever since.
In the regular season, Blankenship compiled 34 tackles and two passes defensed and intercepted Aaron Rodgers in week 12. In the playoffs, the safety started in the Eagles 38-7 Divisional Round win over the New York Giants and forced and recovered a fumble in the 31-7 NFC Championship victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Blankenship, who was termed "Philly's real-life Rocky" by NFL reporter Tyler Dunne this week, finished his Blue Raiders career with nine interceptions, 29 passes defensed, and a program-record 419 tackles.
Linebacker Darius Harris, a teammate of Blankenship's for two seasons at Middle Tennessee, has played in all 17 games for the Chiefs this season, compiling 43 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery.
Harris signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2019, but spent the entire season on injured reserve as the Chiefs went on to win Super Bowl LIV 31-20 over the 49ers.
In four seasons with the Blue Raiders, Harris made 279 tackles, including 28 for a loss, 11.5 sacks, 13 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
Former Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith has started all 33 games he has played in since being drafted in the sixth round by the franchise in 2021. The Humboldt, Tennessee native was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team last season and was a three-time All-SEC performer for the Vols.
