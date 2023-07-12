Four players from the University of Tennessee, one from Vanderbilt and one from Lipscomb were among those selected Tuesday on the third and final day of the Major League Baseball Draft.
The third day featured rounds 11 through 20.
Vols pitchers Jared Dickey (Mt. Juliet), Zach Joyce (Knoxville), Jake Fitzgibbons (Mt. Juliet) and Bryce Jenkins (Knoxville) were drafted, as was Vanderbilt pitcher Grayson Moore and Lipscomb shortstop Caleb Ketchup.
Moore was the seventh Vanderbilt player chosen in the draft, which tied for third-most among Southeastern Conference schools.
Tennessee had eight players picked in the draft, tied for second-most in school history behind the Vols’ 10-man draft class of 2022. The eight-player total was second-highest in the SEC, trailing only LSU with 13.
Here’s an unofficial list of players chosen from Tennessee colleges on Tuesday:
11th ROUND
Player Position School Team drafted by Overall pick
Jared Dickey OF Tennessee Kansas City 319
13th ROUND
Player Position School Team drafted by Overall pick
Caleb Hobson OF UT-Martin Colorado 382
14th ROUND
Player Position School Team drafted by Overall pick
Hunter Mann P Tennessee Tech Colorado 412
Zach Joyce P Tennessee L.A. Angels 414
Jake Fitzgibbons P Tennessee Arizona 415
Grayson Moore P Vanderbilt Chicago Cubs 416
15th ROUND
Player Position School Team drafted by Overall pick
Caleb Ketchup SS Lipscomb L.A. Angels 444
16th ROUND
Player Position School Team drafted by Overall pick
Austin Emener P ETSU Colorado 472
17th ROUND
Player Position School Team drafted by Overall pick
Bryce Jenkins P Tennessee N.Y. Mets 516
18th ROUND
Player Position School Team drafted by Overall pick
Dalton Kendrick P Memphis L.A. Angels 534
